Defense Forces destroyed 3 enemy radar stations in occupied Crimea using maritime drones and strike boards. VIDEO

The Southern Defense Forces reported a special operation in temporarily occupied Crimea, during which three enemy Nebo-M radar stations were destroyed using maritime drones.

In particular, the operation was carried out on the night of 2 July, the report says, according to Censor.NET.

Ukrainian forces used maritime drones and Lazur strike boards.

