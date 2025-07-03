2 501 8
Defense Forces destroyed 3 enemy radar stations in occupied Crimea using maritime drones and strike boards. VIDEO
The Southern Defense Forces reported a special operation in temporarily occupied Crimea, during which three enemy Nebo-M radar stations were destroyed using maritime drones.
In particular, the operation was carried out on the night of 2 July, the report says, according to Censor.NET.
Ukrainian forces used maritime drones and Lazur strike boards.
