Bare Russian invader with severed legs dying in field. VIDEO 18+

Fighters of the "Legion" unit from the 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa struck the Russian invader from the sky.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier, whose limbs were torn off, suffered a prolonged and painful death.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

