ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11536 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
8 399 81

Bare Russian invader with severed legs dying in field. VIDEO 18+

Fighters of the "Legion" unit from the 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa struck the Russian invader from the sky.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier, whose limbs were torn off, suffered a prolonged and painful death.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

Watch more: Marines destroyed enemy artillery and attacked Russian infantrymen. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9541) liquidation (2549) 54th brigade (51)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 