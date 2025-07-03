Marines destroyed enemy artillery and attacked Russian infantrymen. VIDEO

Fighters of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi destroyed enemy artillery and attacked Russian infantry.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat actions of the Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

