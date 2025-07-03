ENG
Amputee occupier threatens revenge: "Khokhol who took my legs, I’ll be flying up your ass on your FPV. You f#cking devil!. VIDEO

A video has been published online in which an amputee occupier threatens to take revenge on the Ukrainian drone operator who "wounded" him.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian recorded the threatening video while sitting in a wheelchair in front of a mirror, probably in the lobby of a medical facility.

Warning: Foul language!

