Spectacular death of occupier after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator eliminated an occupier who was walking through a weedy field in the Toretsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful attack was posted on social media. The recording shows a bright detonation after the kamikaze drone hit the Russian.

"The last salute from the Russian occupier in honour of Putin, who sent him to his death in Ukraine. Toretsk frontline, Donetsk region," the commentary to the video reads.

