Occupier climbs into garbage container and dies there after kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator from the "Hostri Kartusy" unit of the 2nd Separate Detachment of the National Guard’s Special Purpose Center "Omega" eliminated an occupier hiding in a garbage container.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful actions was posted on social media.

"A Russian infantryman climbs into a garbage container to meet his end after a kamikaze drone strike. Footage from the Pokrovske direction by aerial reconnaissance of the 'Hostri Kartusy' unit of the 2nd Separate Detachment of the Special Purpose Center 'Omega' of the National Guard," the post’s commentary reads.

