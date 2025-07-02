ENG
Occupier ended his life by deliberately lying down on anti-personnel mine near his dugout. VIDEO

The occupier committed suicide at a position near his dugout, deliberately lying down on an anti-personnel mine.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the Russian's self-destruction was filmed by a Ukrainian drone.

"The end of a Russian soldier who ended a special operation early by blowing himself up on an anti-personnel mine. An exemplary mercenary of Putin's army: always ready to save Ukrainian ammunition for aerial bombers for the sake of the demented dictator," reads the commentary to the video posted on social media.

