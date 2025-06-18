ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8937 visitors online
News Video Occupiers’ suicide on battlefield
12 266 31

Russian soldier on battlefield shoots himself in head twice with automatic rifle. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing an occupier on the battlefield shooting himself in the head with his assault rifle.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the first time the bullet did not cause fatal damage to the vital organs of the Russian and he was forced to make a second shot.

Watch more: Russian soldier hid in forest in Donetsk region and shot himself with assault rifle. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10047) suicide_ (153) battles (184)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 