Russian soldier hid in forest in Donetsk region and shot himself with assault rifle. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance personnel from the separate 108th Battalion "Wolves of Da Vinci" in the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk region recorded the suicide of a Russian soldier.

The corresponding footage was published on the Telegram channel Butusov Plus, Censor.NET reports.

