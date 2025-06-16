10 878 29
Russian soldier hid in forest in Donetsk region and shot himself with assault rifle. VIDEO
Aerial reconnaissance personnel from the separate 108th Battalion "Wolves of Da Vinci" in the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk region recorded the suicide of a Russian soldier.
The corresponding footage was published on the Telegram channel Butusov Plus, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password