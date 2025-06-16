5 009 5
Defense Forces have destroyed nearly 20,000 units of occupiers’ vehicles since beginning of year – Syrskyi. VIDEO
Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have destroyed nearly 20,000 units of enemy military vehicles.
This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET informs. Syrskyi thanked all defenders for their professional, precise, and effective combat efforts.
"This means thousands of tons of destroyed ammunition, equipment, and fuel — all burned before reaching the enemy," the Commander-in-Chief emphasized
