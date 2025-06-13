ENG
1,262 tanks of occupiers destroyed since beginning of year – Syrskyi. VIDEO

Since the beginning of 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 2,748 enemy armored fighting vehicles and 1,262 tanks of the Russian occupiers.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

