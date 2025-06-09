ENG
More than 3,500 units of occupiers’ vehicles were destroyed in May, - Syrskyi. VIDEO

In May 2025, more than 3,500 vehicles of the Russian occupiers were damaged.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"We are destroying the enemy's logistics. In May alone, more than 3.5 thousand (3,575) units of Russian invaders' vehicles were destroyed," Syrskyi said.

Since the beginning of the year, the occupiers' losses in automotive equipment have amounted to more than 18 thousand units (18,550).

