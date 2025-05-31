Russian troops are focusing their efforts on six directions. We are destroying enemy as much as possible even on approach to our positions - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a final meeting on the results of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in May 2025.

According to him, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy, inflicting significant losses on it. The enemy has focused its main efforts on the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Lyman, Novopavlivka directions, as well as in the areas bordering the Russian Federation in the Sumy region. The enemy has significantly intensified its activities in the Zaporizhzhia sector, where it is conducting active offensive operations.

"We are taking measures to increase the resilience of our troops' defense by reinforcing threatening areas and the degree of enemy firepower with reserves. In particular, we are taking active steps to improve the tactical situation, including on the territory of the aggressor country," emphasizes Syrskyi.

"We are destroying the enemy as much as possible on the approach to our positions. Artillery, aviation, and unmanned systems are actively working to inflict complex fire damage on the occupiers. Only in May, as of May 31, the Russian occupiers lost more than 34 thousand personnel," he emphasizes.

Syrskyi also emphasizes that the Defense Forces are destroying the enemy and its defense potential in the deep rear. For example, in May, DeepStrike strikes were carried out against 58 targets in the territory of the Russian Federation, which resulted in the destruction of military facilities and undermined the capabilities of the aggressor's military-industrial complex. The targets include explosives production facilities and attack UAVs.

The operation of our forces in the Kursk sector continues. The enemy keeps his best units here, which he planned to use in the east. The defense forces are managing to inflict significant losses on the enemy and protect our northern borders.

At the same time, the enemy has an advantage in the use of fiber-optic drones, which makes it much more difficult to fight them.

Planned work continues on the transition of the Defense Forces to a corps system. This will improve the quality of troop management and strengthen control over the condition and effectiveness of combat brigades.

According to Syrskyi, he also heard proposals from the heads of military command and control bodies to resolve problematic issues and strengthen the Ukrainian Defense Forces. He identified the relevant tasks.