Occupiers’ losses have exceeded 190,000 since start of year – Syrskyi. VIDEO

Since the beginning of 2025, Russia has lost nearly 200,000 occupiers in its war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi via the General Staff’s Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian occupiers’ losses since the start of the year have exceeded 190,000 personnel (194,140). Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue effective combat operations, eliminating the enemy," the statement reads.

Syrskyi thanked all male and female defenders for their daily fight and for standing up for the country’s freedom and independence.

