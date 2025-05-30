Ukrainian drones hit and destroyed more than 89,000 Russian targets in May, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a monthly meeting on the use and development of unmanned systems with the participation of combat unit commanders.

"The systematic work on scaling up unmanned systems units is yielding real results. Thus, in May, more than 89,000 enemy targets were hit and destroyed with the help of drones of various types," the statement reads.

Syrskyi listened to an intelligence report on the formation of unmanned systems troops in the Russian army and the arrival of new models of UAVs and ground robotic systems in service for the occupiers.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, the enemy is copying the experience of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and is actively scaling up its unmanned units.

"We continue to increase the number of crews of unmanned systems and develop our unmanned units. Each drone means a destroyed adversary, and therefore a saved life of a Ukrainian serviceman. A special emphasis is placed on the destruction of enemy UAV operators and their control points.

The meeting also addressed the development of unmanned ground systems. They perform logistical functions on the battlefield, evacuate wounded soldiers, carry out mining, and act as combat modules. Compared to 2024, we have significantly increased the supply of such systems to military units and increased the training of UGS specialists," he added.

