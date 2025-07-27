4 649 20
How "Skala" stormtroopers are trained: a report by Yurii Butusov. VIDEO
Yuriy Butusov published a report on the training of assault units of the Skala battalion, one of the most effective Ukrainian units.
The material demonstrates how the Ukrainian military are preparing for complex combat operations in the most dangerous areas of the frontline. Particular attention is paid not only to physical endurance and firearms training, but also to coordination in small groups, work in urban areas, and countering enemy drones, Censor.NET reports.
The soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skala" have already distinguished themselves in important assault operations in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.
