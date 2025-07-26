National Guard soldiers of Spartan Brigade burned down ammution warehouse and occupiers’ shelters in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

The Russians are trying to set up shelters and ammunition depots in the fields and destroyed villages in the Pokrovsk direction. Our aerial reconnaissance detects targets and UAV operators deliver devastating strikes.

As a result, the fighters of the 3rd Operational Brigade named after Colonel Petro Bolbochan of the Spartan National Guard burned down ammunition warehouse and the occupiers' hideouts, Censor.NET reports.

