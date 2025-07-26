ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9588 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
2 243 0

Our soldiers are using interceptor drones to destroy Russian air targets: Zala and Supercam destroyed. VIDEO

In the Vovchansk sector, the Forpost brigade is using interceptor drones to destroy enemy aerial targets. After detecting an enemy vehicle, the operators launch an interceptor that destroys the UAV in a direct collision. This makes it impossible for the occupiers to conduct aerial reconnaissance and launch strikes.

Border guards destroyed such Russian drones as Zala, Supercam, Orlan, and Molniya, Censor.NET reports .

See also Censor.NET: Pilots of the K-2 unmanned systems regiment attacked the enemy in buildings and destroyed their equipment. VIDEO.

Author: 

Russian Army (9704) State Border Patrol (1219) elimination (5530)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 