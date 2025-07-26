2 243 0
Our soldiers are using interceptor drones to destroy Russian air targets: Zala and Supercam destroyed. VIDEO
In the Vovchansk sector, the Forpost brigade is using interceptor drones to destroy enemy aerial targets. After detecting an enemy vehicle, the operators launch an interceptor that destroys the UAV in a direct collision. This makes it impossible for the occupiers to conduct aerial reconnaissance and launch strikes.
Border guards destroyed such Russian drones as Zala, Supercam, Orlan, and Molniya, Censor.NET reports .
