Pilots of "K-2" UAV regiment struck enemy positions in buildings and destroyed their equipment. VIDEO

Fighters of the 20th UAV Regiment "K-2" demonstrated the destruction of Russian weapons and personnel.

The video of the combat work was published on the regiment's channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Neither barrels camouflaged in bushes nor hiding in basements will save the Russians. Trying to flee from the drone at the last moment is also not an option," the brigade commented on the video.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed dugouts, BMP-1, enemy drones, mortar position, antenna, and UAV control point. VIDEO