370 1
Border guards destroyed dugouts, BMP-1, enemy drones, mortar position, antenna, and UAV control point. VIDEO
In the North-Slobozhanskyi direction, operators of the "Prime" strike UAV company from the 5th Border Detachment carried out precision strikes on enemy positions. As a result of the UAV operation, the following were destroyed: 4 bunkers, a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 enemy drones, a mortar position, an antenna and FPV drone control point, a vehicle, a camouflaged trailer, and a fuel barrel.
There are confirmed losses among the enemy personnel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password