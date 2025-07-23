Border guards destroyed dugouts, BMP-1, enemy drones, mortar position, antenna, and UAV control point. VIDEO

In the North-Slobozhanskyi direction, operators of the "Prime" strike UAV company from the 5th Border Detachment carried out precision strikes on enemy positions. As a result of the UAV operation, the following were destroyed: 4 bunkers, a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 enemy drones, a mortar position, an antenna and FPV drone control point, a vehicle, a camouflaged trailer, and a fuel barrel.

There are confirmed losses among the enemy personnel, Censor.NET reports.

