Ukrainian drone drops thermite munitions on occupiers in shelter. VIDEO

A video was published online showing the dropping of a thermite munition from a Ukrainian drone.

According to Censor.NET, the UAV operator directed fire at the occupiers' hideout, which was set up in a private house.

"The Ukrainian drone effectively drops thermite ammunition on the Russian military's shelter in a house in Donetsk region," the author of the publication writes in a comment.

Russian Army (9684) tech (73) elimination (5519) Donetska region (4158)
