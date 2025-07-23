Ukrainian drone drops thermite munitions on occupiers in shelter. VIDEO

A video was published online showing the dropping of a thermite munition from a Ukrainian drone.

According to Censor.NET, the UAV operator directed fire at the occupiers' hideout, which was set up in a private house.

"The Ukrainian drone effectively drops thermite ammunition on the Russian military's shelter in a house in Donetsk region," the author of the publication writes in a comment.

