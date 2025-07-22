1 892 10
Ukrainian drone operator flies UAV into enemy trenches and searches for occupiers. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing fragments of the combat work of a Ukrainian drone operator.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows a Ukrainian soldier flying the drone into enemy trenches and searching for the occupiers until he finds and destroys the target.
