Marines destroyed 12 enemy launch sites where Russian drone operators were based. VIDEO

Drones remain one of the most dangerous threats at the frontline. That is why the soldiers of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade continue to destroy enemy equipment.

According to Censor.NET, between 10 and 20 July, the brigade's units carried out a series of targeted strikes on key UAV control and support points. In particular:

12 enemy launch points where drone operators were based were destroyed;

About 20 pieces of equipment that provided communication and data transmission were eliminated, including repeaters, antennas, Starlink terminals and other electronic equipment;

The shelters and positions where the UAV operators were located were destroyed.

