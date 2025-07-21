USF units hit 739 unique enemy targets in 24 hours. INFOGRAPHICS
During the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) grouping hit 739 unique enemy targets.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the USF.
Specifically, the following were hit:
- 169 enemy personnel, of whom 107 were eliminated;
- 51 vehicles and 30 motorcycles;
- 21 artillery systems, 5 armored vehicles, and 2 tanks.
"In addition, 28 enemy drones (both 'copter' and 'wing' types) were destroyed, along with 18 UAV operator launch sites being struck. In total, from July 1 to 21, 16,169 targets were destroyed or hit, including 3,400 enemy personnel," the report states.
