Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,043,160 people (+1170 per day), 11,037 tanks, 30,637 artillery systems, 23,028 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,043,160 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Generel Staff

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.07.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1043160 (+1170) people

tanks - 11037 (+2) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23028 (+7) units

artillery systems - 30637 (+54) units

MLRS - 1444 (+1) units

air defence systems - 1199 (+1) units

aircraft - 421 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 47181 (+199)

cruise missiles - 3515 (+0)

ships/boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

vehicles and tank trucks - 55859 (+132)

special equipment - 3934 (+2)

