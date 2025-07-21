ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10900 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
3 596 18

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,043,160 people (+1170 per day), 11,037 tanks, 30,637 artillery systems, 23,028 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian army lost overnight

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,043,160 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Generel Staff

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 1043160 (+1170) people
  • tanks - 11037 (+2) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 23028 (+7) units
  • artillery systems - 30637 (+54) units
  • MLRS - 1444 (+1) units
  • air defence systems - 1199 (+1) units
  • aircraft - 421 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 340 (+0)
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 47181 (+199)
  • cruise missiles - 3515 (+0)
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0)
  • submarines - 1 (+0)
  • vehicles and tank trucks - 55859 (+132)
  • special equipment - 3934 (+2)

Watch more: 14th USF Regiment drone destroys enemy Tor SAM system. VIDEO

Втрати ворога 21 липня

Author: 

Russian Army (9664) Armed Forces HQ (4282) liquidation (2608) elimination (5501)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 