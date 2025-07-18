14th USF Regiment drone destroys enemy Tor SAM system. VIDEO

Operators of the 14th Separate UAV Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck an enemy Tor SAM system.

The relevant video was published on the unit’s channel, reports Censor.NET.

As a result of coordinated work between the "Sirko" aerial reconnaissance group and strike UAV operators on the Kursk direction, the Russian Tor SAM system was detected and destroyed.

The enemy system twice attempted to shoot down the strike UAV and, after failing, tried to abandon its exposed positions. However, the Ukrainian drone’s target acquisition system outperformed the Russian air defense system worth tens of millions of dollars.

Watch more: 414th UAF Brigade pilots destroy occupiers’ gun with drones. VIDEO