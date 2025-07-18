414th UAF Brigade pilots destroy occupiers’ gun with drones. VIDEO

FPV pilots of the WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) Brigade demonstrated results of their work targeting an enemy gun.

The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Punctured, burned, suppressed... All so that the infantry could take a breather," the post reads.

Watch more: Drone operators of 65th SMB destroy occupiers’ logistics by destroying enemy transport in rear. VIDEO