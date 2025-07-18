414th UAF Brigade pilots destroy occupiers’ gun with drones. VIDEO
FPV pilots of the WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) Brigade demonstrated results of their work targeting an enemy gun.
The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Punctured, burned, suppressed... All so that the infantry could take a breather," the post reads.
