ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10233 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers Destruction of Russian equipment
745 0

414th UAF Brigade pilots destroy occupiers’ gun with drones. VIDEO

FPV pilots of the WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) Brigade demonstrated results of their work targeting an enemy gun.

The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Punctured, burned, suppressed... All so that the infantry could take a breather," the post reads.

Watch more: Drone operators of 65th SMB destroy occupiers’ logistics by destroying enemy transport in rear. VIDEO

Author: 

drones (2611) Unmanned Systems Forces (108) 414 Magyar Birds (15)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 