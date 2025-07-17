ENG
Drone operators of 65th SMB destroy occupiers’ logistics by destroying enemy transport in rear. VIDEO

"Ronin" unit fighters of the Unmanned Systems Forces Battalion from the 65th Mechanized Brigade destroy enemy transport deep behind enemy lines, disrupting the occupiers’ logistics

The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

drones (2606) 65th Mechanized Brigade (26)
