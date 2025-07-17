Soldiers of 63rd SMB destroyed two guns and three mortars of occupiers in Lyman direction with drones. VIDEO

Unmanned Systems Forces battalion fighters from the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a truck, an off-the-road vehicle, a motorcycle, two guns, three mortars, an electronic warfare system, a Starlink terminal, and a generator belonging to the occupiers on the Lyman direction.

The corresponding video was published on the Khortytsia OSGT, Censor.NET reports.

