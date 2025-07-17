ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9988 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers Destruction of Russian equipment
338 0

Soldiers of 63rd SMB destroyed two guns and three mortars of occupiers in Lyman direction with drones. VIDEO

Unmanned Systems Forces battalion fighters from the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a truck, an off-the-road vehicle, a motorcycle, two guns, three mortars, an electronic warfare system, a Starlink terminal, and a generator belonging to the occupiers on the Lyman direction.

The corresponding video was published on the Khortytsia OSGT, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Two occupiers are driving car and are hit by Ukrainian drone:"Is that coming for us?" - "I don’t know!.. Yes!". VIDEO

Author: 

drones (2606) 63rd SMB (82)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 