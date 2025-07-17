5 498 17
Two occupiers are driving car and are hit by Ukrainian drone:"Is that coming for us?" - "I don’t know!.. Yes!". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the moment a Ukrainian drone hit an enemy vehicle.
According to Censor.NET, the recording was made by a camera mounted on the ammunition of one of the Russians. After the hit, the car rolls over, and the occupier with the camera remains in the car and does not move.
