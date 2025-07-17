ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10721 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers
5 498 17

Two occupiers are driving car and are hit by Ukrainian drone:"Is that coming for us?" - "I don’t know!.. Yes!". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the moment a Ukrainian drone hit an enemy vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, the recording was made by a camera mounted on the ammunition of one of the Russians. After the hit, the car rolls over, and the occupier with the camera remains in the car and does not move.

Watch more: Russian man swimming in river turns into bloodstain in water after being hit by Ukrainian ammunition. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9650) drones (2606)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 