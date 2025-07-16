ENG
Russian man swimming in river turns into bloodstain in water after being hit by Ukrainian ammunition. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the moment when a munition hit an occupier swimming in a river in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows that after the attack, the Russian left only a large bloodstain in the water.

"The Ukrainian coastal beach patrol is fining the Russian occupier who has violated the visa regime and swam behind the buoys. The Kherson region", - the author of the publication notes in his comment.

Russian Army (9637) elimination (5484) Khersonska region (2233)
