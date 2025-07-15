Kamikaze drone blows off Russian stormtrooper’s head. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian FPV drone killed a Russian attack aircraft in the Pokrovske direction.

According to Censor.NET, the video posted on social media shows that the Russian's head was shattered by the explosion.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,036,290 people (+ 1,230 per day), 11,022 tanks, 30,346 artillery systems, 22,993 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS