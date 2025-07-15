4 408 19
Kamikaze drone blows off Russian stormtrooper’s head. VIDEO
The operator of a Ukrainian FPV drone killed a Russian attack aircraft in the Pokrovske direction.
According to Censor.NET, the video posted on social media shows that the Russian's head was shattered by the explosion.
Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password