Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,036,290 people (+ 1,230 per day), 11,022 tanks, 30,346 artillery systems, 22,993 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1036290 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 1036290 (+1230) people
  • tanks - 11022 (+3) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 22993 (+6) units
  • artillery systems - 30346 (+52) units
  • MLRS - 1440 (+2) units
  • air defence systems - 1194 (+0) units
  • aircraft - 421 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 340 (+0)
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 45880 (+245)
  • cruise missiles - 3491 (+0)
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0)
  • submarines - 1 (+0)
  • vehicles and tank trucks - 55147 (+122)
  • special equipment - 3932 (+0)

Втрати ворога 14 липня

