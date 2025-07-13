Destruction of Russian Buk-M3 air defence system worth $45 million. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers have destroyed an enemy Buk-M3 air defence system.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"The scouts of the Black Forest Brigade found and adjusted fire on another station of the occupiers' latest medium-range Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system. "Buk-M3 is one of the key components of the enemy's air defence. The cost of the complex is about $45 million," the commentary to the publication says.
