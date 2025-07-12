ENG
Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 817 targets in day. INFOGRAPHICS

During the day of July 11-12, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 672 unique enemy targets.

This is stated in the report of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, during the day, the units of the USF group struck:

  • 191 units of personnel, of which 128 were eliminated;
  • 36 vehicles and 19 motorcycles;
  • 16 artillery systems, 5 armored vehicles, and 1 tank.

Read more: Occupiers launched drones over Ukraine - Air Force

Робота Сил безпілотних систем за добу

In addition, 43 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing) were destroyed, and 17 UAV operators' take-off points were hit.

Author: 

drone (1809) elimination (5462) Unmanned Systems Forces (102)
