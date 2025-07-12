Occupiers launched drones over Ukraine - Air Force (updated)

On the afternoon of Saturday, July 12, Russian invaders launched attack drones on the territory of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A group of UAVs headed for Sumy," it was reported at 02:57 p.m.

At 04:24 p.m. it was reported:

UAV in the north of the Chernihiv region near Novhorod-Siverskyi.

UAV in the Sumy region near Duboviazivka.

Chernihiv, stay in shelters! A UAV is heading towards the city," was reported at 04:48 p.m..

UAV from the Chernihiv region, heading towards the Kyiv region - reported at 05:05 p.m..

A UAV north of Kyiv, heading west, was reported at 17:26.

At 06:02 p.m., the aircraft reported:

UAV in the northern and eastern part of the Zhytomyr region, heading west.

UAV in the direction of Kyiv, from the northeast.

Update

At 06:52, the Air Force reported:

UAV in the northern part of the Kyiv region, heading west.

UAV in the north-eastern part of the Rivne region, heading west.

UAV in the eastern part of the Kirovohrad region, heading northeast.

At 19:15, the aircraft reported:

UAV in the northern part of the Kyiv region, heading west.

UAV in the northern part of the Khmelnytskyi region, heading west.

UAV in the north-eastern part of the Zhytomyr region, heading west

Read more: Occupiers launched drones over Ukraine - Air Force