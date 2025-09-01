Russian troops struck Omelnyk in Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: married couple killed

Two people were killed as a result of hostile shelling in the Polohivskyi district of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the Russians attacked the village of Omelnyk with KABs.

"Houses destroyed. A married couple, a 64-year-old man and woman, died in one of them," the report said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that during the day on 31 August 2025, Russian occupiers launched 591 strikes on 20 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.