Russian invaders attacked the village of Malokaterynivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. They targeted residential buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.

Several private houses caught fire as a result of the attack. The blast wave damaged nearby houses and farm buildings.

"A one-year-old boy was injured. Medical personnel provided the child with all necessary assistance," Fedorov noted.

A 70-year-old man was also injured.

Later, Fedorov reported another victim—a 59-year-old man.

Over the past day, the occupiers carried out 553 strikes on 13 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region:

Russian forces carried out five air strikes on Malokaterynivka, Primorske, Novodanilivka, and Bilohirya.

Four rocket attacks hit Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanilivka.

376 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Bilenke, Plavni, Hulyaypole, Malynivka, Omelnyk, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

168 artillery strikes were delivered on the territories of Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbakiv, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka, and Malynivka.

