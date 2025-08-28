Made caches with explosives for Russians: SSU detained 68-year-old man in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A Russian agent who arranged caches with explosives for Russian agents and combat groups was detained in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

The detainee is a 68-year-old resident of the frontline village of Prymorske.

"The defendant lived near the frontline, which allowed the racists to transport improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with their own drones directly to his yard. He would then arrive in the regional centre on the instructions of the FSB, where he would make caches of explosives and send their coordinates to his handler.

On the way to the 'location', the agent also tracked the locations of the Defence Forces and their movement towards the southern front," the statement said.

The SBU detained the man red-handed when he was setting up a new cache.





The offender came to the attention of the FSB through his acquaintance from the temporarily occupied Tokmak, whom the SSU served a notice of suspicion in absentia in February 2024.

Subsequently, he was put on permanent contact with his curator, an FSB officer.

During the searches, the SSU seized a smartphone used to communicate with the FSB representative.

He has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

