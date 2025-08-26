Terrorist attacks against the military in Khmelnytskyi and Dnipropetrovsk regions were being prepared: Russian agents aged 16 and 19 exposed, - SSU. PHOTOS

Two more Russian agents who were preparing terrorist attacks in Khmelnytskyi and Dnipropetrovsk regions were detained. The enemy recruited both suspects separately when they were looking for "easy money" on telegram channels.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the suspects received geolocations of caches from Russian "customers" to commit terrorist attacks, from which they took pre-prepared improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Thus, a 19-year-old resident of Pavlohrad, who tried to blow up a Ukrainian soldier's official SUV, was detained in Dnipropetrovsk region.

To carry out the attack, the agent hid an IED under the wheel of a parked car and placed a phone camera on a tree to record the explosion.

In Khmelnytskyi, a 16-year-old student of a local college was exposed who was preparing to blow up a railway track on which a freight train of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was to pass.

It was established that the girl was supposed to plant explosives near the railway track, which the ruscists planned to remotely activate when the rolling stock approached. To monitor the movement of the military echelon, the girl equipped a video camera at the "location" with remote access for the occupiers.

It is reported that both suspects were detained red-handed while they were preparing the attacks. Explosive devices and the agents' smartphones with evidence of contacts with representatives of Russian special services were seized at the scene.

The two detained agents were served a notice of suspicion in connection with the crimes committed under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 (completed attempt to commit a terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons) and Part 3 of Article 114-2 (unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The offenders face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.



