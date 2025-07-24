Woman attempted to blow up café in centre of Kyiv on evening of 23 July, she was detained, - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

SSU CI prevented another terrorist attack by Russian special services in Kyiv. A suspect was detained who tried to blow up a cafe in the heart of the Ukrainian capital on the evening of 23 July.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, to commit the crime, she planned to leave two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with a total capacity of almost 1.5 kg of TNT equivalent in the cafe. Russian special services planned to detonate both IEDs remotely during the evening rush hour to kill as many people as possible.



SSU officers exposed the enemy's plan and detained the suspect red-handed when she entered a cafe with the IEDs hidden in her bag.

See more: SSU detains two FSB agents for plotting to blow up Azov fighters in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

It was established that the Russian order was executed by a Kyiv resident who was recruited by the occupiers to commit a "false flag" terrorist attack, convincing the woman that she was supposed to carry out the SSU's task. The SSU is establishing how the suspect received the IED.

See more: Two Russian female agents detained for setting fire to soldier’s car and planning to blow up judge in Dnipro - SSU. PHOTOS

It is documented that she received from her Russian handler the geolocation of the planned explosion, where she was to leave the explosives. A phone with evidence of her contacts with the occupiers was seized from the suspect.



The issue of qualification of her actions is currently being decided.



