Two Russian agents who set fire to military vehicle and planned to blow up judge in Dnipro, detained- SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU and the National Police prevented a series of terrorist attacks in Poltava and Dnipro. The special operation resulted in the detention of two Russian military intelligence agents (better known as gru) who were preparing to blow up judges and volunteers in frontline cities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

According to the investigation, the order of the Russian special service was carried out by two residents of Poltava who had already been convicted of drug trafficking and theft.













The repeat offenders came to the attention of the aggressor through Telegram channels, where they were looking for "easy money" after their release.

What task did the traitors perform?

The defendants received an agent's task to physically eliminate representatives of judicial panels and well-known volunteers using improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

To prepare the assassination attempts, the agents "split up": one remained in Poltava, where she began to spy on the workplaces and residences of potential "targets", while the other left for Dnipro for a similar purpose.

After arriving in the regional centre of Dnipropetrovsk region, one of the agents received the coordinates of an IED hidden in the trunk of a scooter from her handler.

"Then the suspect parked the mined vehicle near the car of a local judge, whom the occupiers planned to blow up using remote activation of explosives," the SSU explained.

To track the arrival of the official at the site of the planned terrorist attack, the agent installed a phone camera with remote access for Russian gru in front of the "location".

It was at this point that she was detained by the SSU. At the same time, her accomplice was detained at her place of residence in Poltava.

It was established that before performing the main tasks, the defendants performed a "test" - they set fire to the car of a Ukrainian soldier.

SSU investigators served the detainees a notice of suspicion in connection with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

Art. 15, para. 2, Art. 258 (completed attempt to commit a terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);

Art. 28(2), Art. 114-1(1) (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

What do the traitors face?

The offenders are in custody and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.