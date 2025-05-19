17-year-old FSB agent was preparing terrorist attack at TCR in Kyiv: he had already been under house arrest for setting fire to military vehicles, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Security Service detained a 17-year-old FSB agent who was planning to blow up the administrative building of the TCR in Kyiv.

The juvenile had already been suspected by law enforcement for setting fire to military vehicles, but the court released him from custody to house arrest.

"Taking advantage of this, the young man used a messenger to contact his FSB supervisor again and informed him that he was ready to perform the task. During the operation, SSU officers "intercepted" the information: the defendant received a new task from the FSB - to blow up the building of a local TCR.

To do this, the occupiers sent the minor the coordinates of a cache with an improvised explosive device (IED) made of plastid. The agent was then supposed to covertly place the explosives under the walls of the military facility, after which the Russian special service planned to remotely detonate it together with his minor accomplice," the statement said.

The FSB agent was detained red-handed when he took an IED from a cache and was heading to a designated "target".

The teenager was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Article 14, Part 2 Article 28, Part 2 Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

The issue of additional qualification of his actions under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law) is also being decided.

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

