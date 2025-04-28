Contract soldier and his wife who were preparing terrorist attacks in Dnipro have been detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

A couple who was preparing terrorist attacks on behalf of Russia was detained in Dnipro.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, they arranged 6 caches with improvised explosive devices and F-1 grenades in the regional centre and its suburbs.

"The enemy planned to later recruit a new group of agents who were to retrieve explosives from the caches and use them to carry out explosions in crowded places. In addition to preparing the caches, both traitors, on behalf of Russian special services, "controlled" the execution of sabotage by other agents," the statement said.

The defendants recorded the aftermath of the arson attack on the post office, which was carried out by other Russian accomplices, who were later detained by the SSU.

They sent a corresponding "report" to the Russian curator.

The SSU exposed the couple in advance, documented their crimes and detained them.

Who was detained

A 42-year-old contract soldier of one of the military units was engaged in subversive activities during his home leave. His 24-year-old wife, who was recruited by the enemy on one of the Telegram channels, was also detained.





During the search, new explosives disguised in thermoses and stuffed with screws were seized from them. Also, the SSU found the phones and SIM cards they used to communicate with their curator.

They have now been served with a notice of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 2 Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

p. 1, Art. 263 (illegal handling of ammunition or explosives);

p. 2, Art. 263-1 (illegal manufacture of an explosive device committed by prior conspiracy).

The offenders are in custody without the right to be released on bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

