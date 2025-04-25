He was adjusting strikes on Defence Forces: SSU detained FSB agent in Sloviansk

An FSB informant who was adjusting Russian strikes on the Defence Forces in the areas of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk was detained in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

It is a 55-year-old unemployed man from Sloviansk. The main task was to find and transfer the coordinates of reserve command posts, repair bases and warehouses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers instructed the informant to identify the combat positions of radar stations in order to "bypass" Ukrainian air defence.

The SSU exposed the man in advance, disrupting Russia's plans. After documenting the criminal actions, the offender was detained at his place of residence in Sloviansk.

"The informant collected intelligence while travelling around the frontline area near the city and the frontline. At first, he ‘dumped’ the information he collected into a thematic chatbot of ruscists. Subsequently, the suspect was brought into contact with the FSB through a ‘liaison’ - a former local resident who moved to Russia in February 2022 and began working for the occupiers.

During the searches, a mobile phone with evidence of work for the enemy was seized from the detainee," the statement said.

He has now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed under martial law).

He is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

