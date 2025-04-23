SSU: Traitor from Bakhmut adjusted enemy attacks in Cherkasy region. PHOTO

SSU detained another FSB agent in the Cherkasy region. It was a 42-year-old IDP from Bakhmut, who moved to the central region of Ukraine in autumn 2022 and later started working for the occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

What information did the traitor pass on to the enemy?

According to the case, after remote recruitment, the defendant prepared coordinates for Russian missile and drone attacks in the region.





It was established, for example, that in order to strike the district TCRSS, the agent came to the military facility under the guise of updating his credentials and from there "dumped" its geolocation to the FSB.

In addition, he regularly travelled around the region, trying to detect radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

During such reconnaissance missions, the traitor also spied on training centres and reserve command posts of Ukrainian troops.

I wanted to get a job in a local government

In the future, he hoped to get a job as a chief specialist in a local government to use the position to gather additional intelligence.

How was the traitor detained?

The SBU officers exposed the agent in advance, documented his crimes and detained him while he was conducting reconnaissance near a potential target.

A mobile phone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the detainee at the scene.

According to the investigation, the IDP came to the attention of the occupiers when he was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

The SSU investigators have now served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.