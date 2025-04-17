The resident of Odesa, a lawyer, took an active part in the creation and functioning of the paramilitary formation "Operational and Combat Unit", whose purpose was to assist the aggressor state in the occupation of Odesa and the region. She was served a notice of suspicion.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Odesa region.

It is noted that the unit was headed by another local lawyer, a "scholarly figure", a native of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, who moved to Odesa after the seizure of the peninsula and gathered like-minded people and followers around him.

The strategic plan of the 'organisation' included preparations for the seizure of state institutions by force, overcoming the resistance of the Defence Forces in the event of Russian troops approaching Odesa.

In the event of the seizure of the region, the members of the formation were to become part of the Russian occupation authorities. In particular, the suspect sought to take the "position" of Odesa prosecutor in the event of the city's occupation and was a member of the organisation's intelligence group with the call sign "AGRA".

During the search at the lawyer's place of residence, two firearms were seized, including a 7.62×39 rifled carbine "FORT 205" (based on the AKM assault rifle) with four magazines.

Some of the members of the group cooperate with the investigation and have provided testimony that incriminates the suspect. In addition, the validity of the suspicion is confirmed by other evidence.

A motion to impose a custodial measure of restraint on the suspect has been filed with the court and is currently being considered.

See more: Gymnasium building damaged in Odesa as a result of night attack by "Shaheds". PHOTOS







