Gymnasium building damaged in Odesa as a result of night attack by "Shaheds". PHOTOS

A nighttime drone attack in Odesa damages a gymnasium building.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Odesa City Council.

"The night attack damaged windows and doors, as well as classrooms in the building of Odesa gymnasium No. 19," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that ruscists massively attacked Odesa with "Shaheds": three people were injured, civilian infrastructure was damaged.