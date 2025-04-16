ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4415 visitors online
News Photo UAV attack on Odesa
1 673 0

Gymnasium building damaged in Odesa as a result of night attack by "Shaheds". PHOTOS

A nighttime drone attack in Odesa damages a gymnasium building.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Odesa City Council.

"The night attack damaged windows and doors, as well as classrooms in the building of Odesa gymnasium No. 19," the statement said.

See more: Night attack by Shaheds on Odesa: hospital damaged. PHOTOS

consequences of the attack on Odesa
consequences of the attack on Odesa
consequences of the attack on Odesa
consequences of the attack on Odesa
consequences of the attack on Odesa
consequences of the attack on Odesa

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that ruscists massively attacked Odesa with "Shaheds": three people were injured, civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Author: 

Odesa (913) Odeska region (621) Shahed (607) Odeskyy district (81)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 