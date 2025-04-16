Ruscists massively attacked Odesa with "Shaheds": three injured, civilian infrastructure damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of Wednesday, 16 April 2025, the enemy once again massively attacked Odesa with attack drones.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA Oleh Kiper in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the strike damaged civilian infrastructure, including fire to a residential building. Information about the victims is being clarified.

All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.

The State Emergency Service added that fires broke out at several addresses as a result of the enemy attack - residential buildings were burning and warehouse buildings were damaged.

According to preliminary information, 3 people were injured.







Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the police worked on the ground.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Odesa was being attacked by Russian UAVs, with powerful explosions in the city.