Prepared strikes on AFU airfields in western Ukraine: GRU agent detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

SSU CI jointly with the National Police detained an agent of the Russian military intelligence (GRU), who was operating in Khmelnytskyi region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

According to the investigation, the offender was a 26-year-old local resident with a drug addiction who was recruited by Russians through anonymous telegram channels. In return for a monetary reward, she passed the enemy information about the airfields and logistics warehouses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As noted, she rented an apartment near the logistics centre of Ukrainian troops for surveillance and recorded the movement of equipment and its maintenance schedule. She also studied the routes of mobile air defence fire groups.

Watch more: SSU Special Forces destroy 53 tanks, 78 armoured personnel carriers, 101 artillery systems and MLRS of occupiers in 2 weeks. VIDEO





The SSU prevented a possible enemy strike, which was planned to bypass the air defence system and hit the facility at the moment of maximum concentration of military and equipment. During the search, the SSU seized the detainee's phone, which she used to contact the GRU.

The woman was served a notice of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law (Article 111(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: Unemployed Russian agent who set "video traps" and prepared enemy air strike on railway in Chernihiv region, detained - SSU. PHOTOS